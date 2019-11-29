South Africa: Basic Education On Successful Matric Examination for 2019

press release

The Department of Basic Education is pleased that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations have been concluded successfully. The last papers, Agricultural Technolgy and Design, were written yesterday and as anticipated the process went smoothly.

This brought to an end a process that commenced more than a month ago involving thousands of officials in the NSC examination administration system.

"It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smooth, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres", said Minister Angie Motshekga, A total of 790 405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7 416 examination centres nationwide. A further 212 learners wrote at correctional facilities.

Minister Motshekga said the examination progressed well until the final day, except for a few hiccups that include load-shedding experienced in parts of the country on the first day of the examination, and service-delivery protests in the North-West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centres.

Learners who were affected by load-shedding during the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology Practical examination will write on Friday 29 November 2019.

Marking commenced earlier this week in some provinces and would shift gear across 142 marking centres located in provinces and would be concluded on 14 December.

"As a Department, we are proud to be able to pull off such a big examination year after year, without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam, said Minister, while thanking teachers, learners and parents for making the examination a success.

The Minister will announce the national results of the 2019 NSC on 7 January 2020. Individual results will be available at schools on 8 January 2020.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education