South Africa: Western Cape Police Ombudsman On Investigating SAPS Failure to Stop Trains Burning

28 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has written to Western Cape Police Ombudsman, Mr JJ Brand, requesting an urgent investigation into the Western Cape SAPS inability to resolve the deliberate attack on railway infrastructure in the Western Cape.

This follows after a fire took place at Cape Town Station between 2:20am and 4:53am this morning. It is reported that the fire began with two trains which were alight. Their blaze then spread to adjacent platforms destroying 18 carriages. This resulted in platforms 9 to 16 being closed and it disrupted the entire regional train service. It is alleged the train burning was deliberate as accelerant was used.

Minister Fritz said, "Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, these incidents have a significant impact on the well-being of our citizens and the economy of the Western Cape. When trains cease to function, citizens cannot get to their places of work. Some are forced to pay for more expensive forms of transportation and revenue is lost from the already resource constrained Metrorail service in the province."

"We have had several incidents of attacks on our train system over the past few months and police have been unable to bring anyone to book. I have therefore written to the Office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to request that he urgently investigate the inability of SAPS in the Western Cape to resolve this deliberate attack on the burning of trains. SAPS cannot afford to respond ex-post-facto and must take a proactive approach to preventing attacks on our railway infrastructure," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz added, "Anyone with any information is urged to immediately come forward and report such to their locals SAPS station or by calling SAPS on 08600 10111."

The DA-led Western Cape Government remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the residents of the province.

Attention broadcasters, please find English audio clip attached.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.