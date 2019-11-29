South Africa: Police On Bravery of Westville Police Officers During a Village Market Post Office Robbery

press release

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded two police officers for their bravery, which was caught on camera, during an armed robbery at a post office in Westville yesterday. The two members, both Warrant Officers attached to the Westville Police Station, responded separately to a complaint of an armed robbery at approximately 08:30am yesterday morning at the Village Market Post Office in Westville.

Three suspects in balaclavas allegedly forced their way into the post office and demanded SASSA money from one of the staff members and started assaulting her when she said the money had not arrived at the post office. The suspects allegedly continued assaulting the teller forcing her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money as well as her personal jewellery.

The three suspects ran out of the post office to an awaiting get-away bakkie which had another four occupants in it. The two police officers and the suspects spotted each other resulting in a shoot-out between them.

The suspects, armed with AK47 rifles and pistols, drove away in the bakkie as they continued to shoot randomly as well as at the police officers. Several vehicles including the police vehicle as well as buildings were damaged in the process after being riddled with bullets.

The police officers, despite being outnumbered and overpowered, remained relentless throughout the gun-battle and fatally wounded a 34-year-old suspect while the other suspects managed to escape. It is believed that other suspects may have also been wounded during the shoot-out.

One of the police officers, who was seen falling in the video, sustained slight injuries to both his arms while the second member escaped unscathed. A Z88 pistol, with the serial number filed off, was recovered at the scene. Shortly afterwards the bakkie was found abandoned and burning at 28th Avenue in Clermont, west of Durban. This vehicle was reported hi-jacked in Malvern in July this year.

"The response displayed by our two police officers was exceptionally patriotic and selfless to say the least. I personally called and congratulated both colleagues this morning for their unwavering determination and highly commendable bravery. I will also be visiting them in the very near future", said General Khehla Sitole.

"The steadfastness of both members towards those ruthless criminals epitomises the stance of the SAPS towards criminality in this country", added General Sitole.

We appeal to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects, some of whom may be seeking medical attention, or even crime in general, to furnish us with such information via our SAPS MySAPSApp or our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

All callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

Issued by: South African Police Service