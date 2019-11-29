South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On UN International Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People

29 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

This year marks 42 years since the United Nations (UN) General Assembly established the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The commemoration of this day seeks to galvanise global action towards ending the occupation of Palestine.

The Government and the people of South Africa join the international community in reiterating our unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine. On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, South Africa urges the global community to act purposively towards a just and peaceful end of the occupation as guided by international law.

South Africa is concerned by the actions of the Government of Israel which seek to foreclose the final status issues, thereby disregarding UN Security Council resolutions on the Middle East Peace Process.

A just ending of the occupation must address disputes regarding the borders for a viable two-state solution, the return of all Palestinian refugees, the status of East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian State and halting all illegal settlements.

South Africa calls on all key stakeholders to ensure that all obligations under international law are met in order for a peaceful and just ending of the occupation of Palestine.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

