South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande On Nsfas Application Centres Opening On Saturday

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, calls for prospective National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applicants to use the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) centres to apply for the NSFAS bursary for the 2020 academic year.

"The NYDA offices will be opened, tomorrow, Saturday, 30 November 2019 from 08:00 to 12:00 as part of the last push before the closing of applications at midnight," confirmed Minister Nzimande.

NSFAS entered into partnership with the NYDA to use their centres to assist all these applicants who might not have applied as yet, particularly for those who do not have access to internet and those in rural areas.

Minister Nzimande said that it is only a day left before the closing of 2020 Applications and anyone who have not as yet applied to further their studies for 2020 academic year at any public university or TVET college in South Africa should take advantage of this arrangement and apply.

"NSFAS has received over 461 291 applications to date. Starting from November 25, NSFAS has been receiving over 14 000 applications a day, with the number going as high as 22 000 by Wednesday, November 27. This number is expected to increase significantly as the closing date draws close," confirmed the Minister.

The Minister further said that with the assistance of NYDA, local libraries, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education (DBE) District Teacher Development Centres, Government Departments, and institutions NSFAS was able to reach rural and remote areas.

"The overwhelming number of applications received, is proof that these partnerships have been fruitful," highlighted the Minister.

NSFAS is processing all received applications, funding decisions will be communicated to all applicants. NSFAS would like to caution applicants to restrain from changing their cellphone number or email addresses as these contact details will be the primary channels to communicate funding results.

The following supporting documents need to accompany every application:

All applicants

Certified copy of your ID, not older than 3 months

A signed and completed consent form (Downloaded from our website)

If you are a SASSA recipient, please provide:

A signed and completed consent form

If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide:

Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than 3 months

Proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter)

If you are self-sufficient and employed please provide:

Proof of income (payslip or appointment letter)

3yrs IRP5

If you have a disability, please provide:

Completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) Downloaded on our website.

If you are an orphan please provide:

Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form)

Other documents required, if applicable:

Retrenchment letter

Death certificate/s

Divorce decree

NSFAS agents will be visible in all nine provinces to assist applicants who are yet to apply for funding. Applicants who meet the funding criteria are encouraged to use these last day to apply for funding for the 2020 academic year.

Applicants need to ensure that they submit the correct consent form which is downloadable on the NSFAS website www.nsfas.org.za. Applicants who have connectivity issues on Internet Explorer can switch to Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox.

Outreach Events for 2020 Applications

Eastern Cape

30 November 2019

Mount Frere - Rhoda Community Hall

Free State

29 November 2019

Matjhabeng Local Municipality - Hani Park Creche Ext15

29 November 2019

Matjhabeng Local Municipality - Ferdie Meyer Hall

30 November 2019

Bloemfontein - Kagisanong Community Hall

30 November 2019

Thaba Nchu -- Thaba Nchu Library

30 November 2019

Botshabelo- White House

Gauteng

30 November 2019

Eersterust- Willie Swart Park

KwaZulu-Natal

30 November 2019

KwaMashu- Lutheran Church KwaMashu

Limpopo

29 November 2019

Masesha Primary School - in Bloodriver

29-30 November 2019

Nkowankowa- Bankuna High School

Mpumalanga

29-30 November 2019

Accornhoek - Ehlanzeni TVET College, Mapulaneng Campus.

Northern Cape

29 November 2019

Kuruman - Kuruman Primary School

30 November 2019

Kimberley - Mayibuye Centre

30 November 2019

Springbok - Hantam High School

Western Cape

29 November 2019

Knysna-Fraaisig Primary School

30 November 2019

Lwazi Enrichment Program, Hartzenberg Street, Parkersdam, Worcester

30 November 2019

George- George High School

30 November 2019

Delft -Voorbrug Secondary School

