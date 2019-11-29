South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Sends Message of Condolences Following the Passing of the Saharawi Ambassador to South Africa

29 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Radhi-Sghaiar Bachir, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to the Republic of South Africa.

Ambassador Bachir passed away following a short illness on 27 November 2019 whilst in hospital in Spain. He had assumed his duties in South Africa in January 2017.

On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa, Minister Pandor expressed her heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Bachir's family, friends, the Government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Sahrawi people.

Minister Pandor said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ambassador Bachir's family and the people of Western Sahara. I pray that they find solace, strength and courage as they mourn this loss."

Minister Pandor added that: "Ambassador Bachir was a true champion of the cause of the people of Western Sahara. He actively engaged with all political parties, civil society, academia and friends of Western Sahara in his attempt to bring about the total emancipation of the people of Western Sahara. He will be sorely missed."

Minister Pandor said the Government of South Africa will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Western Sahara in their quest for self-determination.

Issued by: The Presidency

