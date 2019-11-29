Zimbabwe: Mureza Primate Car to Be Showcased in Harare Tomorrow

29 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

African automobile making start-up, Mureza Auto Company will showcase its debut car, the Primate (Mureza Prime8) for the first time in Zimbabwe at Harare's Cresta Lodge tomorrow, 263Chat Business has learnt.

The Primate, which has already been showcased at Automechanika Johannesburg in Nasrec, South Africa earlier this year will be introduced to the company's distributors and dealers in the country to get an actual feel of the vehicle.

Addressing the press this afternoon, Mureza CEO, Tatenda Mungofa said the event will be the hallmark of the company's spread into the continent.

"Tomorrow we are going to be hosting our first dealership seminar with our accredited dealers or potential dealers for Zimbabwe so as a manufacturer by principle we don't sell our cars we only distribute our cars to retailers," Mungofa said.

Mungofa went to say the engagement with the dealers will also include training on the technicalities of the car for after-market services such as maintenance and servicing of the cars for customers.

Mureza has already partnered car assemblers, Willowvale Motor Industries in a deal expected to see Mureza manufacture its cars at the premises in Harare come first quarter 2020.

Currently, the company is manufacturing its cars in South Africa.

"We are spreading it across the southern African region first, hopefully we yearn to reach the whole continent as an African car," added Mungofa.

If its successfully sets up operations in Zimbabwe, Mureza will join other local car assemblers who include Quest Motors in a domestic industry currently facing viability challenges due to an influx of cheap second hand vehicles from Asia.

A generally unstable economic environment with weak appetite for brand new cars is a major challenge for the automobile manufacturing industry in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.