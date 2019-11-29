Zimbabwe: 3rd Zou Vice Chancellor Installed

President Mnangagwa has today officially installed Professor Paul Henry Gundani as the Third Vice Chancellor of the Zimbabwe Open University during a graduation ceremony of 2 897 students.

Prof Gundani, who has an illustrious academic career took over in October this year from Professor Francis Mugabe who was in acting capacity following the death of founding Vice Chancellor Professor Primrose Kurasha in 2017. President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of all State Universities conferred degrees to 1 598 undergraduates, 280 Masters degrees and 15 Doctor of Philosophy degrees at a colourful ceremony held in Harare this afternoon.

