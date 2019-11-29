Zimbabwe: 3rd Zou Vice Chancellor Installed

29 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has today officially installed Professor Paul Henry Gundani as the Third Vice Chancellor of the Zimbabwe Open University during a graduation ceremony of 2 897 students.

Prof Gundani, who has an illustrious academic career took over in October this year from Professor Francis Mugabe who was in acting capacity following the death of founding Vice Chancellor Professor Primrose Kurasha in 2017. President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of all State Universities conferred degrees to 1 598 undergraduates, 280 Masters degrees and 15 Doctor of Philosophy degrees at a colourful ceremony held in Harare this afternoon.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Education
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.