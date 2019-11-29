Zimbabwe: One Dies, Several Injured As Car Ploughs Into Flea Market

One person died, four are feared dead among them minors while 10 others were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding vehicle in Mbare this morning around the Mupedzanhamo flea market area.

The deceased, identified as Kudakwashe Mabhande, died after hardly celebrating the eight units he attained at the grade seven exams. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding driver hit the boy and proceeded to hit another driver who was standing beside his vehicle before crossing the road were the vehicle ploughed through at least 13 people among them vendors, buyers and minors at a flea market. When The Herald arrived at the scene Mabhande's father was still seated a few metres away from his son's body trying to come to terms with the loss.

