Nigeria: Burna Boy's Anybody Gets Me On the Dance Floor - Fikayo Tomori

29 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

In case you are wondering what Chelsea FC defender Fikayo Tomori music playlist looks like, well this might give you a clue as to what the Canadian-born English professional footballer listen to.

In a recent interview with the official website of his football club, Tomori revealed that Anybody by Grammy-nominated Nigerian artiste Burna Boy is the song guaranteed to get him on the dance floor.

He said "the song guaranteed to get me on the dance-floor is Anybody by Burna Boy and the song guaranteed to get me off the dance floor is 'Saturday night' [by Whigfield], the one that is always played at weddings".

The football star also revealed his other musical interests, he said "the first album I bought was Drake. He's Canadian like me! I like all of his stuff, my favourite song of his is probably 'Headlines.'

Tomori recently revealed that Nigeria never made any effort to convince him to switch allegiance before his international call-up for England. He said that he deliberated long and hard before committing his international future to England over Canada or Nigeria.

"England called me up in September, and I didn't get a call up from anyone and when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them. "But I enjoy Nigerian music, I'm Nigerian, it's my culture and I'm very proud of it," he said told Skysports.

Tomori's parents are of Nigerian descent, while he is also eligible to play for Canada having been born in Calgary, representing them three times at the U-20 level.

