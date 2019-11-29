Nigeria: Why I Set Up a Record Label - Jeffery Owen

29 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Edo State born football star, Jeffery Owen has explained why he invested into the competitive Nigerian music industry.

The skillful player recently in an interview, when asked why he decided to ventured into music despite been a successful Footballer, he said; "Despite playing football, I have always had a deep passion for music and entertainment as a whole. I love entertainment.

"His name is Mawthie, he just got signed to Lexa Records, which is my label. I discovered him on Instagram, I was blown away, reached out to him and we made it happen. I think he has what it takes to be successful in the music industry; he is very talented, versatile, eddy and a go-getter. The way he fuses genres is amazing, hip-hop, pop, reggae and different genres is amazing, I am positive that despite the tough competition, he will stand out and make it."

As for future plans, "My plans for Mawthie is to put him out there for the world to see his talent, showcase him to the world. Currently Lexa Records is working on Mawthie and we are trying to be a label and platform, which showcases talent on a global stage". He said. Jeffery who is a partner of House of Gold Entertainment, and have worked with 2baba, Timaya, Phyno, Flavour & Lil Kesh, as an event promoter, reveals how it has been managing, his record label, football career and other businesses;

"To be honest, It is not easy combining entertainment, event promotions, soccer and a record label at the same time. Managing this is tasking, but because of my passion of entertainment, I have to do my best to make it work, and we also have a team of people in different fields helping out and making sure that tasks are executed excellently" he revealed.

Jeffrey Owen Igbinovia also known as Nino was born on the 4thanks of June 1993. He is a German-based Nigerian professional footballer is already carving a niche for himself in the round leather game. The 26 years old who currently play as a midfielder for Isv Ibbenbüren may just be the next big thing on Nigerian football scene as he is already one of the top-rated prospects in German football.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.