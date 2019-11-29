Nigeria: Abuja Art Week Debuts to Boost Culture, Tourism

29 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By King Akan

Abuja — Art lovers were treated to the best of art technology and music as the maiden edition of Abuja Art Week held recently in Abuja. The event brought together a selected group of galleries, organisations, artists and events all under one umbrella to network and socialise in an art environment.

Organised by Hezekina Pollutina Ltd in partnership with various restaurants and service providers to create unique attractions and engagements, it also featured both local and international artists and organisations such as Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), Institute Francais and Argentinian Embassy.

The five day event consisted of curated exhibitions, talks, workshops, screenings and music events at various locations across the city of Abuja. Located at Discovery Mall, it hosted a bar, chill out area, artist showrooms, exhibition areas and there was free Wi-Fi for guests. It featured a dynamic lineup of programming covering the realms of visual art, art & technology and music.

Other venues included Naija Tech Creatives, House 33, A Walk Space, Bushbar Sessions, Jake's Club Institute Francais, Heritage Africa, Kulture Kode and Retro Africa to cater for the numerous activities of the event.

Some highlights of the event included Naija Tech Creatives Meetup #002 which was an opportunity for guests to explore art that integrated technology into its form and aesthetic, a Walk Space by artist Rahima Gambo which featured a panel talk "Everything is Everything: A Conversation on Design,

Culture and Music in Abuja", House 33; a cultural space established to present art and ideas that promote environmental sustainability and many more.

Argentinean Embassy and FEAAN/Agama Publishing presented a group show titled 'Celebrating African Culture and Afro-descendants Exhibition."; a presentation aimed at celebrating African culture and Afro-descendants in Argentina.

Acccording to Ihu Anyanwu, the Director and Founder of Abuja Art Week, "In collaboration with our partners, we are committed to presenting a new face of Abuja as an innovative art, technology and culture destination in Nigeria. These events are timed to coincide with the end of the Lagos Art Season so that we expose ourselves to the local and international art and creative market. By doing so we hope to help stimulate tourism and business in Abuja."

