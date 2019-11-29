Mozambique: Son of Prominent Businessman Kidnapped

Maputo — Unknown assailants on Thursday morning kidnapped Shelton Lalgy, the son of prominent Mozambican businessman Juneide Lalgy, in the southern city of Matola, reports the independent television station STV.

According to the Maputo provincial command of the police, the kidnapping occurred when Sheldon Lalgy was returning home from a local gym. As his car slowed to do over a speed bump, the attackers sprang out of a white Toyota Noah, with no number plates, that had been following him.

They ordered Lalgy out of his car, and bundled him into their own vehicle. So far there are no clues as to where they may have taken their victim.

His father owns Transportes Lalgy, one of the largest road haulage companies in Mozambique, which operates throughout the country and in neighbouring SADC (Southern African Development Community) states.