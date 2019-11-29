Mozambique: New Water Treatment Station Inaugurated

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday inaugurated the water treatment station at Corumana, in Moamba district, some 70 kilometres northwest of Maputo, which is a key part of the government's plans to solve the water crisis that has been affecting Greater Maputo since 2014.

Maputo, the neighbouring city of Matola, and the districts of Boane and Marracuene have drawn their water supply from the pumping and treatment station on the Umbeluzi river. The flow of the Umbeluzi depends on the water stored in the reservoir behind the Pequenos Libombos dam, but over the past five years there have been times when the level of the water in the reservoir fell to below 20 per cent, forcing restrictions on the amount of water that could be pumped to greater Maputo.

The government has looked further north, to the Corumana dam, as an alternative source of water for Maputo. The new treatment station can handle 30,000 cubic metres of water a day, which will be pumped along a 95 kilometre mains pipeline to the water distribution centre in the Matola suburb of Machava.

In addition to boosting the Greater Maputo water supply, the new station will also treat the drinking water for the nearby communities of Corumana itself, Moamba town, Sabie, Pesse and Tenga.

Although inaugurated on Thursday, the treatment station will only start operating on 20 December, after thorough cleaning of the piping.

At the ceremony, Nyusi declared that the challenge of water supply and sanitation is one of the priorities of his governance, since it is intrinsically linked to the development of human capital and the welfare of the population.

In recent weeks, Nyusi has visited Cabo Delgado and Nampula in the north and the central provinces of Zambezia, Manica and Sofala, inaugurating new water systems in districts and municipalities. Now he intended to continue the same work in the rest of the provinces - Gaza and Inhambane in the south, Tete in the west and Niassa in the far north.

He promised that "we will only rest when the last Mozambican citizen has water".