Mozambique: Four Injured in Ambush in Gondola

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
29 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Gunmen opened fire on a bus Gondola district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, on Friday morning, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

The attack took place at about 06.00 in the area of Muda Serracao, about75 kilometres from the Manica provincial capital, Chimoio. The bus, owned by the company Transportadora Etrago, was travelling from Maputo to Quelimane, capital of Zambezia province.

Four people were injured in the ambush, one of them seriously. All were treated in Gondola district hospital - but security guards refused to allow the STV reporters into the hospital. In the late morning the seriously injured person was transferred to the provincial hospital in Chimoio, while the bus continued its journey to Quelimane.

This is the latest in a spate of ambushes on the main roads in Manica and the neighbouring province of Sofala, which have generally been attributed to the "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo.

According to unnamed military intelligence sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique", the defence and security forces have launched a manhunt, attempting to capture the Junta's leader, Mariano Nhongo, dead or alive.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but he is believed to have left the Junta's base at Piro, in the foothills of the Gorongosa mountain range.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.