Mozambique: Four Injured in Ambush in Gondola

Maputo — Gunmen opened fire on a bus Gondola district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, on Friday morning, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

The attack took place at about 06.00 in the area of Muda Serracao, about75 kilometres from the Manica provincial capital, Chimoio. The bus, owned by the company Transportadora Etrago, was travelling from Maputo to Quelimane, capital of Zambezia province.

Four people were injured in the ambush, one of them seriously. All were treated in Gondola district hospital - but security guards refused to allow the STV reporters into the hospital. In the late morning the seriously injured person was transferred to the provincial hospital in Chimoio, while the bus continued its journey to Quelimane.

This is the latest in a spate of ambushes on the main roads in Manica and the neighbouring province of Sofala, which have generally been attributed to the "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo.

According to unnamed military intelligence sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique", the defence and security forces have launched a manhunt, attempting to capture the Junta's leader, Mariano Nhongo, dead or alive.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but he is believed to have left the Junta's base at Piro, in the foothills of the Gorongosa mountain range.