Mozambique: Bank of Mozambique Warns Against Data Theft

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
29 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Bank of Mozambique on Friday warned that criminals are trying to steal banking information from citizens under cover of the current drive by commercial banks to update information on their clients.

Several of the commercial banks, including the two largest banks, the Millennim-BIM and the BCI (Commercial and Investment Bank), have demanded that clients, even those who have banked with them for decades, must provide copies of their identity cards, proof of their address, and a statement of their earnings.

The BCI has even threatened that if clients do not provide these documents, it will freeze their accounts.

Criminals are now seeking to take advantage of this. Claiming that they represent the Bank of Mozambique, they are demanding account numbers, banking identification numbers, and, crucially, the passwords that give access to client accounts. The demands are superficially plausible, in that clients are being bombarded by the BCI and other commercial banks with insistent requests for information.

The statement from the Central Bank declares that any claims that it is demanding such information are false, and, in the event of any doubts, citizens should contact the Bank's complaints department.

The central bank encourages people to participate in the genuine updating of records by the commercial banks, since this is covered by the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and of the Financing of Terrorism.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.