South Africa: Firearms and a Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Nyanga and Harare

29 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

WESTERN CAPE- Our determination and commitment to eradicate unlicensed firearms in the province conceded good results. Members of Nyanga SAPS recovered two unlicensed firearms and arrested three suspects aged between 24 and 34 in Nyanga yesterday.

One firearm, a Girsan 9mm was recovered inside an Avanza vehicle which the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit members were pursuing from Nyanga Terminus. The members were on patrol when they heard gun shots from the side of Nyanga Terminus and as they went to investigate they saw a speeding Avanza without registration number plate driving away from the Terminus. The members gave a chase until the Avanza stopped in Gugulethu.

The vigilant members conducted a further search in the vehicle and the firearm was recovered on the passenger front floor. Two suspects were arrested for discharging a firearm in a municipal area as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The second firearm, a 308 rifle and rounds of ammunition were recovered by members at a residence in Joyce Ndinisa Street in Crossroad in the early hours of this morning at about 00:30. The alert members were doing crime prevention patrols when they were informed about the firearm at the premises. A further search was conducted in the premises and the members recovered the firearm hidden under the suspect's bed. A suspects aged 29 was subsequently arrested.

All the three suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday, 02 December 2019.

In an unrelated occurrence the members of the Flying Squad recovered a stolen vehicle at Ntlazane Road in Harare on Thursday, 28 November 2019. The members were doing vehicle patrols and they were informed about a vehicle that was reported stolen in Stellenbosch. The members spotted the vehicle in Harare and stopped driver who sped off immediately. The suspect aged 30 was eventually apprehended. He is expected to make a court appearance for possession of a stolen vehicle.

