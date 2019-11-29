South Africa: Two Branch Managers Arrested for Fraud

press release

Yesterday, a joint intelligence driven operation involving the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit and other police units as well as Post Office investigators was conducted in EThekwini following intensive investigations with regards to fraudulent activities uncovered at two post offices.

During the operation, two branch managers aged 29 and 44 were arrested at their places of residence. Police seized an undisclosed amount of cash as well as various documents as evidence. The suspects will be charged for fraud and are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 2 December 2019.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspects face the full might of law. "We are faced with a challenge where elderly people are robbed of their pensions which they are dependent on, by those that are overcome by greedy. Government is also being defrauded through dishonest activities by officials within government departments. More arrests are expected as we crack down on fraudsters and we hope that these arrests will curb such corrupt activities," he said.