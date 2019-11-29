South Africa: Alleged Phoenix Drug Dealers in Custody for Dealing in Drugs

29 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
KwaZulu-Natal — On Thursday, 28 November 2019 Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) working together with Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit, Durban Flying Squad, Metro Police Drug Task Team, and K9 unit arrested two suspects aged 35 and 37 for dealing and possession of drugs in Phoenix area, Durban.

Police members received information about the suspects who were dealing in drugs in the area and a joint operation was conducted. Members swooped on the suspects' premises and caught them red handed sealing crack cocaine. A thorough search was conducted in the house and more drugs as well as hydroponic dagga were found. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R148 030-00.

Four licensed firearms including one shotgun and three 9mm pistols were also seized during the operation. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday, 02 December 2019.

