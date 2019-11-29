Uganda: DPP Sanctions Aggravated Defilement Charges Against School Director

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mike Chibita has sanctioned a file of Mr Asadu Wamala, the director Wamala Mixed Secondary School who is accused of defiling a Senior two student.

Wamala was tracked and arrested from Luweero District where he had sought refuge after being released on court bail on charges of indecent assault instead of defilement.

While addressing the 25th Police Council meeting at Naguru police headquarters last week, President Museveni questioned how defilement turned into a case of indecent assault and ordered for Wamala's re-arrest. He was subsequently sought after from his known home in Nsangi, Wakiso District but he had already fled.

A team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) started tracking Wamala's phone signals until he was found hiding in a relative's home in Luweero.

"Colleagues we can confirm that our detectives arrested Wamala Asadu the director of Wamala Primary and Secondary School located in Mpigi District. The suspect was arrested yesterday Nov 28, 2019... from Kikyuusa in Luweero District where he had taken a hide," CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine said.

Mr Twine said the suspect is accused of aggravated defilement, unlawful and indecently assaulting a girl aged 17. Eight other teenage girls are accusing Wamala of defilement.

Police said charges have been sanctioned by the DPP, after an evaluation of the evidence that was assembled by detectives and confirming that it can warrant prosecution. Police said the suspect committed the cases on November 3 and 4, at Wamala Secondary School located in Mpambire Village in Mpigi District.

"In a related development, our detectives have also identified another victim aged 16 years who alleged that she was also defiled by the same person in the month of November 2019. And inevitably the suspect is going to be interrogated in regard to the new allegations and also other investigation processes to be undertaken," Twine said.

Twine said Wamala's arrest also involved Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola and CID director AIGP Grace Akullo. This was perhaps after President Museveni's directive.

Police said there is substantive evidence to sustain charges of aggravated defilement.