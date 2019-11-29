Uganda: Court Asked to Stop Oxygen Clinical Trials On Children

29 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

Three civil society organisations (CSOs) have petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking to stop the ongoing clinical oxygen trials on children with respiratory distress.

Center for Health, Human Rights and Development, Community Health and Information Network and Uganda Alliance of Patients Organisation, in their law suit that was filed yesterday, state that the ongoing clinical trials infringe on the children's fundamental rights to life as enshrined in the Constitution.

Court documents state that in the clinical trial, children are randomly subjected to two strata where those in stratum one are subjected to high flow oxygen and those in second are subjected to low flow oxygen, acts the CSOs say is endangering their lives.

The petitioners contend that in 2016, the Uganda National Health Research Organisation and the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology approved the oxygen trials (Coast-trial) headed by Prof Sarah Kiguli. The research is being carried out on children between 28 days and 12 years admitted to hospital with respiratory distress.

The petitioners aver that despite raising concerns about the efficacy of the trials, particularly about the low flow oxygen arm and the permissive hypoxia arm where the study participants were given no oxygen at all, no action has been taken.

"The third respondent (Prof Kiguli) started conducting this clinical trial without first obtaining a certificate of approval from the National Drug Authority (NDA), which is a requirement prior to conducting any clinical trial on pharmaceuticals in Uganda of which oxygen is listed as a pharmaceutical," reads in part the court documents.

Court documents also aver that the children under the clinical trials were denied care for life threatening diagnosis that presented with the respiratory difficulties and they only treated the respiratory challenges, which was detrimental to their health and lowered their chances of getting better.

The coast-trials are investigating the best oxygen delivery strategies to reduce mortality and morbidity in African children with respiratory distress complicated by hypoxia in hospital.

The procedure is done by evaluating two link components of oxygen delivery to establish whether liberal oxygenation is superior to permissive hypoxia and to establish whether high flow oxygen delivery is better than low flow oxygen delivery.

Demand

Petition. The petitioners want court to issue an order against the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council to investigate and file a report to court and parties within one year from the date of judgment on the full effects of the ongoing oxygen clinical trials on each of the tested children and make recommendations on redress for them.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.