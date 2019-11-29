Uganda: Kole Teacher Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Pupil

A 31-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old pupil at a primary school in Kole District.

The suspect, who is a teacher at Obutu Primary School in Alito Sub-county, was arrested after the victim's brother allegedly found him defiling her in his house on Thursday.

The victim sat Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) this year.

It is alleged that the teacher invited the girl to visit him and later lured her into sex.

Mr James Kawalya, Kole District police commander (DPC), confirmed the arrest adding that investigations are still ongoing.

He said the girl was to be subjected to medical examination.

"Investigations are ongoing and as soon as we are done, we shall take the file to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and advice," the DPC said on Friday.

Mr Gilbert Odongo, the Kole District secretary for health and education, on Thursday condemned the act and vowed to ensure that justice is served.

"Two days ago, a health worker was arrested over alleged defilement and today (Thursday) again a teacher apprehended over the same! We shall make sure they face the law," he said.

This comes amid increasing cases of sexual assault reported against teachers by their pupils/students across the country.

Recent cases

Early this month, a 16-year-old Senior Two student of Wamala Mixed Secondary School in Mpambire in Mpigi District alleged that the school director, Mr Hasadu Wamala, first lured her to a classroom where he sexually abused her and later defiled her at his house.

On November 21, Daily Monitor reported that a parent had stormed St Peter's Primary School, Nsambya demanding justice for his 10-year-old daughter who had been defiled by a 35-year-old pupil.

In June this year, a teacher at Spring Fields International in Kibiri, Wakiso District went into hiding after allegedly defiling a Primary Three pupil at the same school. He was arrested in June with the help of the school management and detained at Katwe Police Station before he was charged with defilement.

In April this year, a teacher at Moroto Municipal Primary School, was struck off the payroll on the orders of William Isura, the Moroto Municipal Education Officer after several cases of defilement were reported against him.

