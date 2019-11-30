Rwanda: Over 1,400 Teachers, School Heads Train in Leadership

UP to 1,438 primary and secondary school educators from 17 districts have completed the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme, a certificate and diploma courses offered by University of Rwanda-College of Education.

The graduates include head teachers, deputy head teachers, sector education officers, TTC tutors, school-based mentors, and school subject leaders for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Over 400 school heads were in Effective School Leadership CPD diploma course, while training on Educational Mentorship and Coaching benefitted Sector Education Officers (190), school-based mentors, Teacher Training College (TTC) tutors, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers.

The CPD training programmes are offered through a five-year programme, dubbed 'Leading, Teaching and Learning', with partnership with the University of Rwanda and Rwanda Education Board (REB).

"With these training programmes, school leaders, mentor teachers and subject leaders get better at leading school and at teaching, creating an environment in schools where student learning is the focus. By organising this and training school leaders and teachers in these districts, we believe positive change will happen in the education sector," said Jef Peeraer, the Programme Manager.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the college's main campus in Rukara, Kayonza District, Isaac Munyakazi, State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education, said the ministry 'highly' supports the programme.

"No school has sustainably improved the quality of education without effective school leadership. We are pleased to see people awarded certificates after showing that they have acquired the skills, but what we really want to see is change and action in our schools," he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of providing quality of education, the minister stated that they will keep working with different partners to build a strong education system and build the capacity of both teachers and school the heads.

The teachers said that being part of the programme has already changed their schools for the better.

Methode Nsabimana, head teacher at one of private schools in Kayonza District, said: "You do not learn experience anywhere, you get it when you get to work, but this programme came to emphasize the experience of the head teacher."

"I am a leader of a private school, to get people to sign up in private school, you need to distinguish yourself from others," he added, mentioning that the training improved the way teachers are treated, how lessons are prepared and how the teaching process is evaluated.

One of the major lessons the trainees get is learning how best to involve parents in the education of the children.

There are more than 4,000 primary and secondary schools across the country.