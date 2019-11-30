Zimbabwe: President Condemns Attack on Civilians

30 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed "deep concern and strongly condemns" the attacks on civilians and the resultant violent demonstrations against United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) peacekeepers.

This was said by SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Chairperson President Mnangagwa in a statement yesterday.

"The attacks in Beni have resulted in the death of approximately 80 people, as well as the injury and displacement of many people," he said.

"SADC is resolute in voicing its condemnation of the attacks that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continue to perpetrate on the civilian population in the DRC.

"SADC expresses its condolences to the Government and the People of DRC, as well as the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and wishes those that were injured full and speedy recovery."

The SADC organ chair said the attacks have disrupted the response to the deadly Ebola, which poses a "huge risk" of the disease spreading beyond the current epicentre, which may lead to more deaths.

"SADC calls upon the Government of the DRC to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of civilians, and end the violence perpetrated on peacekeepers," he said.

President Mnangagwa also urged civilians in Beni to remain calm, submit their grievances through established formal channels, and allow the resolution of their grievances through dialogue to enable MONUSCO peacekeepers, the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) to carry out operations against negative forces, including ADF, to stabilise the country and the region.

He said SADC reaffirms its continued commitment to support the DRC to restore peace and tranquillity and enable the country to return to political normalcy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Doctors Reject Zimbabwe President's Offer, Masiyiwa Money

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.