Nigerian Girls Being Trafficked to Egypt - NAPTIP

Lagos — The Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, has expressed concern that a lot of Nigerian girls are being trafficked to Egypt.

She warned girls not to fall victim, saying many young girls were being lured to the North African country with the hope of getting 'non-existent' jobs.

Okah-Donli who confirmed this in a chat with Daily Trust advised the girls not to be deceived that there are jobs for them in Egypt.

She said the only jobs available to young girls are slavery, sexual exploitation and abuse.

The director general who spoke on her way from Egypt where she attended a conference disclosed that she met many young girls on her way there, suspected to have been trafficked to the country.

She said based on her suspicion, she exchanged her contact with them and she has started getting complaints from them.

She stated that she had to rescue one girl who is a victim of human trafficking.

According to her, most of the victims were deceived that they were going to get decent jobs in Egypt but on getting there, their passports would be seized while they are subjected to slavery and sexual abuse.

She said most girls who fall victim would be made to work 20 hours for more than three months without pay because the agents who facilitated the illegal travel had been paid off.