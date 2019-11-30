Nigeria: We'll Ensure Absolute Security in Gulf of Guinea - Buhari

30 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Malabo said leaders of neighbouring countries would work together and provide all necessary assistance to secure the Gulf of Guinea.

The President's spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said in a statement that Bihari gave the assurance at a bilateral meeting with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, on the sideline of the 2019 Gas Summit.

Buhari expressed concern over the rate of piracy, kidnapping and smuggling in the Gulf of Guinea and called for more concerted efforts to end the tide of illegality.

"Our neighbourhood is very strong. Our Navy is doing a good job. We are going to give them the equipment and make them more competent. We share the oil fields and so much in common.

"We will secure the Gulf absolutely," the president said.

In agreement with Nguema, who hosted the summit, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea will provide joint patrols, the president added.

He said that it would be "more cost-effective when we work together.

"We have to jointly protect ourselves."

The Nigerian leader also held another meeting with the Secretary-General of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Sanusi Barkindo, where he was briefed on an important upcoming meeting of the organization in December.

Barkindo said the OPEC meeting would decide on the sharing output production quotas as the current agreement binding the members will run out in March 2020.

The president promised that he would secure the best possible deal for the country at the meeting.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Doctors Reject Zimbabwe President's Offer, Masiyiwa Money
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.