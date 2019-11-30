Kenya: Girl Stabbed 20 Times for Rejecting Boy

An innocent gesture by a Form Two girl to return a book earlier given to her by a 17- year-old neighbour ended tragically on Thursday after the boy stabbed her more than 20 times.

According to Naivasha Sub-county DCIO Kenneth Njoroge, the girl was killed after she turned down the boy's request to get intimate.

"The boy attempted to defile the girl but a struggle ensued. In a fit of anger, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed the girl multiple times," said Mr Njoroge.

"He then dragged the lifeless body of the girl and hid it under the bed," he added.

Police investigations have established that the boy waited until the dead of night to dump the body outside his family's gate in Mirera area.

The girl's father, John Nduno, said he had gone to attend a friend's burial ceremony when he was informed that his daughter was missing.

"It wasn't until Friday morning that I was informed that my daughter's body had been spotted by the roadside," said the grieving father.

The boy, a Form Three student at Nanyuki High School, was arrested by police amid tight security.

The DCIO said the teenager was the prime suspect and added that he will be arraigned after police complete their investigations.