Ethiopia Hands Over Decade-Long IGAD Leadership

After a ten-year leadership role on the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ethiopia has handed over its role as Chairmanship to Sudan.

The regional bloc IGAD, on Friday, has picked Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as its chair.

According to the information obtained from the block, the decision was reached by consensus during the Ordinary Summit held here in Addis Ababa.

Sudan will take over the chairmanship's role from Ethiopia which has held the position since 2010.

Sudan will now hold the position for one year, mere months after a transitional government was formed, headed by PM Hamdok.