Rwanda: UAE Mark National Day in Rwanda

United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Rwanda was on Friday night joined by several diplomats and friends to celebrate the country's national day.

The 48th National Day, the second to take place in Rwanda, was hosted by the country's embassy in Rwanda.

It is the day that marks the announcement of the establishment of the country.

Hazza Alqahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda said the day marks the anniversary of the unification of the seven Emirates in 1971.

"On this day, our country embarked on a bold and optimistic journey of progress and development in order to achieve its vision across different fields by 2021," he said.

"It is a vision which aims to make the UAE among the most competitive countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union," he added.

The UAE dedicated 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance in order to highlight the values of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to different cultures.

Alqahtani said the progress, development and prosperity the country enjoys goes with a "balanced foreign policy based on moderation, tolerance, humanitarian assistance and political openness."

This, he said, allows the country to gain greater respect in its diplomatic presence and further boost its friendly relations around the world.

The country is expected to host Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event to be staged in the Middle East.

Expected to draw millions of visitors, the Expo will attract more than 200 countries, companies, organizations and educational institutions.

"This global event confirms our nation's ability to connect and inspire millions of people around the world to celebrate human progress, solve global challenges, and create a better future," the ambassador said.

UAE says it has adopted an active approach to diplomacy with a marked network of relations with countries around the world.

UAE and Rwanda have strengthened relations in the area of tourism and hospitality.

Trade is another area both countries partner in. Dubai Exports Trade Mission to Rwanda took place last August with the visit of a delegation of 20 UAE based companies.

Dubai Ports World Kigali Logistics Platforms opened few weeks ago. It will play a major role in easing logistics and promote regional trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Trade exchange in commodities between Rwanda and UAE in 2018 reached a little over 356 million dollars.

In July this year, the two countries entered partnership for cooperation in labour workforce.

Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's State Minister in Charge of East African Community, commended the UAE for the remarkable progress since its unification 48 years ago.

"Our bilateral relations have grown, getting stronger each day. The strengthening of our relations is demonstrated by the opening of our residence embassies," he said.

Rwanda opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and appointed the first Ambassador in July this year.

On the other hand, UAE opened its embassy last year in March.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/Julio_Bizimungu