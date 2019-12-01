Rwanda, DRC Begin Joint Border Services

1 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The Rwanda-DR Congo border of La Corniche, popularly known as Grande Barrière, on Saturday started operating as a One Stop Border Post (OSBP), according to the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

The objective of this is to enhance trade through the efficient movement of goods, persons and services.

"Today, La corniche border post has started operating as one-stop-border post. Travellers are cleared once on either side of the border," they tweeted.

"This will facilitate quick movement of people and goods between #DRC and #Rwanda. The official launch of OSBP will be announced soon."

Today, La corniche border post has started operating as one-stop-border post. Travellers are cleared once on either side of the border. This will facilitate quick movement of people and goods between #DRC and #Rwanda. The official launch of OSBP will be announced soon.#RWOT pic.twitter.com/jiCMVSBUFK

-- Immigration | Rwanda (@Rwandamigration) November 30, 2019

Grande Barrière is one of the busiest border crossings on the continent.

An OSBP is a border facility that combines two stops for national border control processing into one and consolidates border control functions in a shared space for exiting one country and entering another.

Using simplified procedures and joint processing wherever appropriate, the OSBPs reduces transit costs incurred in cross-border movement by combining the activities of both country's border organizations and agencies at either a single common location or at a single location in either direction without increasing risk to public safety or revenue collection.

Construction of the OSBP linking Rubavu in Western Province to the border city of Goma in eastern DR Congo was launched in late 2014, with the project’s construction, worth $9 million (about Rwf6 billion), financed by the Howard G. Buffet Foundation.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Migration
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Dissolves Former Ruling Party
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.