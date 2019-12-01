Rwanda, DRC Begin Joint Border Services

The Rwanda-DR Congo border of La Corniche, popularly known as Grande Barrière, on Saturday started operating as a One Stop Border Post (OSBP), according to the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

The objective of this is to enhance trade through the efficient movement of goods, persons and services.

"Today, La corniche border post has started operating as one-stop-border post. Travellers are cleared once on either side of the border," they tweeted.

"This will facilitate quick movement of people and goods between #DRC and #Rwanda. The official launch of OSBP will be announced soon."

Today, La corniche border post has started operating as one-stop-border post. Travellers are cleared once on either side of the border. This will facilitate quick movement of people and goods between #DRC and #Rwanda. The official launch of OSBP will be announced soon.#RWOT pic.twitter.com/jiCMVSBUFK

-- Immigration | Rwanda (@Rwandamigration) November 30, 2019

Grande Barrière is one of the busiest border crossings on the continent.

An OSBP is a border facility that combines two stops for national border control processing into one and consolidates border control functions in a shared space for exiting one country and entering another.

Using simplified procedures and joint processing wherever appropriate, the OSBPs reduces transit costs incurred in cross-border movement by combining the activities of both country's border organizations and agencies at either a single common location or at a single location in either direction without increasing risk to public safety or revenue collection.

Construction of the OSBP linking Rubavu in Western Province to the border city of Goma in eastern DR Congo was launched in late 2014, with the project’s construction, worth $9 million (about Rwf6 billion), financed by the Howard G. Buffet Foundation.