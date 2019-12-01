Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Scolds 'Drunk' MDC MPs

30 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

AS if the ongoing rivalry between MPs representing the two main parties was not enough drama inside Zimbabwe's parliament, a Zanu PF legislator Thursday accused MDC MPs of sneaking out of the house during sitting to drink some beer within the building.

Nkayi South MP, Stars Mathe, stood up on a point of privilege to register his displeasure with seeing his colleagues binge during sessions.

"My point of privilege is on the continuous running of the bar during sittings of Parliament," Mathe said of the bar which is at parliament building.

"Most members, especially from the other bench (opposition) continue to go to the bar and drink when Parliament is sitting.

"If we continue having that situation, this House is not going to function properly because most of our members would be going there to drink and when they come back here, they make noise which affect the people we represent."

Mathe added, "These members come here to disrupt and disturb the proceedings of this House and at the end of the day, you find that even the rulings that you (Speaker) make will not be listened to.

"We come here to listen to drunken people and we are not going to tolerate this. Can the bar be closed up to the end of the day."

Mudenda, on his part, was agreeable with bar closure during sessions.

"I wish to say that the bar should not be opened during sittings of the House.

"... If that administrative arrangement has been violated, I will revisit that with the Clerk of Parliament, otherwise it should be closed."

Zanu PF and MDC MPs have of late, reduced parliament into a battle ground, in what has led to disruptions of committee meetings chaired by MDC legislators.

The ruling party lawmakers have taken the radical decision in retaliation over MDC MPs' continued refusal to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's legitimately elected leader.

MDC MPs have made it policy to walk out on, or perform any act of defiance towards Mnangagwa each time the Zanu PF number one comes to the house during important events.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Dissolves Former Ruling Party
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.