Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease, Church Service Held to Welcome Him

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has revealed he was suffering from a disease of the oesophagus which took him to China where he was hospitalised for four months.

The VP, who says he has fully recovered from his ailment, was addressing congregants at a homecoming Roman Catholic Church mass held for him at his rural home in Wedza.

"I was telling colleagues that I spent close to six months without seeing the sun. I only saw it this last Saturday upon returning home," he was said to have told his church.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers. Those prayers made me to survive.

"Since I started falling sick in October last year, there were not many who thought I would heal completely. There were not many who thought I would be standing before you like this.

"The sickness is called idiopathic oesophageal stricture. It means that you cannot take in food and also you cannot even vomit. It involves blocking of the oesophagus and I spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit."

The VP was in July this year flown to China to receive advanced treatment over his ailment.

Before his China trip, he had been to South Africa and India to seek treatment.

His ailment fuelled speculation he had been poisoned by political enemies. - Staff Reporter/Agencies