Somalia: Mursal Assigns Committee to Probe Into MP Barred From Traveling

30 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Lower House has appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate claims by a female lawmaker who said to have barred from traveling from Mogadishu.

In a statement, the speaker of Lower House, Mohamed Sheikh Abdirahman Mursal has appointed a fact-finding committee tasked to probe the complaint by Daleys Hassan Adan claiming that she blocked from Mogadishu to her constituency.

The speaker urged the committee to speed up the investigation into the incident and report to the parliament as soon as possible.

The incident was said to taken place on the 25th of Month.

Addressing the parliament, Ms. Adan said she was "blocked" from traveling to her constituent in Luq town, Gedo region, allegedly by NISA. Ms. Adan was elected from Luq constituency in the 2017 elections.

The government has not commented on the claims by the lawmakers.

