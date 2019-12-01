Zimbabwe: MDC MP Cheats Death in Road Accident

30 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

HWANGE MP and MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele Friday evening escaped with minor injuries following a car accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

He was on his way to Hwange.

Molokele said in a statement he escaped with minor injuries and was now recuperating from his Hwange home.

Narrating details of the accident, Molokele said, "Hallelujah! I thank God I am still alive. Last night I was involved in a car accident near St Lukes turn-off (close to Lupane. By God's grace, I escaped with minor injuries. It could have been worse.

"I was driving from Bulawayo to Hwange when I saw a herd of cattle crossing the road in the darkness of the night. Instead of driving straight into the herd, I swerved off the road. My truck ended up stuck up on a dry and sandy small riverbed. The ruck is badly damaged, but the engine remained intact," Molokele wrote.

In June this year, Glen-View South MP and daughter to founding MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai Java died following a horrific accident while coming from an MDC caucus meeting in Bulawayo.

The accident claimed the lives of two other party members, her campaign manager and organising secretary Paul Rukanda as well as Tafadzwa Mhundwa, her late mother's cousin.

