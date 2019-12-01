South Africa: People Evacuated, Injured Treated After Rivonia Shopping Complex Fire

30 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

As flames billowed out of a Rivonia restaurant in Sandton, several people were treated for injuries, while staff dashed into the building to evacuate co-workers.

The fire began after the kitchen of the Istanbul Kebab & Shawarma restaurant reportedly experienced a gas explosion. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The incident took place just after lunch time on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene at the shopping centre on Rivonia Boulevard in Sandton just before 14:00.

Initial reports indicated that three people had been injured, but this tally had risen to eight by Saturday evening, according to Johannesburg emergency services.

The exact number of injured people couldn't be confirmed, with ER24 paramedics saying four people had been treated.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed the incident, saying the injured had sustained burn wounds that ranged from serious to critical.

They have been hospitalised.

"We received a call at 13:40 of a structural fire at the mall. When we arrived, we found that a gas bottle at one of the restaurants had exploded," Radebe said on Saturday.

According to TimesLive the owner and restaurant manager were injured after going into the kitchen to help evacuate staff. Some of the injured suffered burns to more than half of their bodies, while others were treated for smoke inhalation.

ER24 paramedics and several other services, such as Emer-G-Med, also arrived at the scene.

"Fire Services began to battle the blaze while medics assessed the patients found on the scene. The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured patient provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the critically injured patient was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance," ER24 said in a statement.

Nine shops were damaged during the fire, emergency services officials said.

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Dissolves Former Ruling Party
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.