Nigeria: 10 Die 8 Injured in Bauchi Auto Crash

Bauchi — Bauchi state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 10 people in a multiple fatal crash that occurred on Friday 9pm at Rimi-Zayam village along Jos-Bauchi road.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer of the command, Rilwan Suleiman who disclosed the accident to newsmen in Bauchi, said that the crash eight people sustained injuries and 10 died in the crash.

Suleiman said that the accident was caused by over speeding and dangerous driving, "The multiple crash involved two vehicles, a mini-bus Sharon with plate number : MSA 693 AA and a Volkswagen Golf 3, Saloon car with number plate: KMC 27 YJ. As a result 8 people including 5 males and 3 females were injured while 10 people, 7 males and 3 females were killed."

The accident occurred at Filling kokuwa, Rimi-Zayam village along Jos-Bauchi Federal Highway in Bauchi state which on Friday, 29th November, 2019 at about 9pm," he added.

Suleiman said that the injured victims were taken to Alumma Clinic for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the Toro General Hospital, adding that the vehicles involved in the accident were equally cleared from the scene of the crash to allow a free flow of traffic.

"We still insists that motorists must change their attitude towards driving and use of the road. They must avoid selfishness, impatience and recklessness on the road,," he added.