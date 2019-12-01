Rwanda: President Kagame and First Lady Join Gasabo Residents for Umuganda

President Paul Kagame on Saturday morning urged hundreds of residents of Rugando Cell, Kimihurura Sector in Gasabo District to continue working together for the development of the country.

Kagame said this during the monthly community service - Umuganda, where he and First Lady Jeannette Kagame joined residents of Kimihurura to build water drainage systems and other road infrastructures.

The President commended the residents for their unwavering spirit of community development.

"I am happy to be here to join hands with you today. We are here to challenge ourselves to set even more goals together, and to continue sustaining what we have achieved," he told thousands of residents who had gathered at Rugando Primary School.

President Kagame, Minister for Local Government Anastase Shyaka, and other officials on Saturday joined Gasabo residents for the monthly community service--Umuganda. / Village Urugwiro

Kagame told the residents that while the area has seen notable development, a lot more needs to be done.

Kagame pledged the government's contribution through working with districts, the Ministry of Infrastructure, alongside citizens to address the remaining gaps to infrastructure development in the area.

According to the Mayor, residents have been able to finance and build a 3-km road, street lights, and drainage systems. They have also contributed to the community by raising 45 million to pursue other development activities.