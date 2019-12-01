Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Canvasses Efforts Against Malnutrition

1 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has called on the private sector to increase efforts towards local production of 'ready-to-use therapeutic food' (RUTF).

The RUTF is used to tackle severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

She made the call in Abuja during an interactive session with stakeholders from the private sector and government organizations, convened by her foundation.

Hajiya Aisha said Nigeria was one of the highest contributors to severe acute malnutrition in the world and that it was unacceptable for the country to continue to rely on importation of RUTF.

She urged private sector investors to focus more on the long term impact of the investment by making commitments to invest or at least support the set-up of new and the improvement of existing RUTF production plants.

She said, "Beyond being a lucrative business venture, I implore you to see this investment as an opportunity to not only contribute to national economic growth and also save the lives of Nigerian children, for which posterity will thank you."

She also called on the government to enact policies that support local production and procurement of RUTF in Nigeria.

She said her passion for ending childhood malnutrition led her to establishing the 'Get Involved nutrition campaign' in 2016.

Hajiya Aisha said she had mobilised food support for thousands of families and initiated several conversations about locally sourced alternatives to treat malnutrition through the initiative.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the Buhari administration had already started working alongside the recommendations of the First Lady through the administration's policy of "Eat What You Grow."

He called for awareness creation amongst the populace, saying malnutrition was not always about poverty but also ignorance.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
Nutrition
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Sudan Dissolves Former Ruling Party
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.