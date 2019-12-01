Kenya: Victor Wanyama Wanted By Former Club

1 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Paul Redfern

Next month is likely to see a flurry of transfer interest in Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama according to sports reports in the United Kingdom.

The Premier League transfer window opens again next month and despite the appointment of new manager Jose Mourinho, Wanyama is still not making Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League match day squad.

He maybe given time to prove himself to the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, but early indications are not looking good for Wanyama.

The Kenyan captain was nearly sold to Club Brugge at the end of the last transfer window, but the deal collapsed at the last moment reportedly due to financial and family reasons.

Now Scottish champions Celtic -- who Wanyama played for before from 2011 -- are reported to be interested in resigning the Kenyan captain who they sold to Southampton for £4.5 million in 2013.

But sports reports in the UK indicate that Celtic are likely to face stiff competition from other Premier League clubs to land the deal.

Former England right-back Danny Mills writing in Britain's Daily Express newspaper says Celtic will face stiff competition for Wanyama's signature.

"There's plenty of clubs that will be interested in (Wanyama), to have that solid defensive midfield player," he told Football Insider.

"Teams anywhere from seventh down in the Premier League are thinking 'Oh yes, he can do a job for us'.

"If not, he'll maybe go somewhere in Europe or further afield."

Kenya's 28-year-old captain has managed just 113 minutes of football since his summer move away from North London fell through, and he hasn't been included in a match day squad since September.

He was bought for £13 million by Spurs in 2016 and initially formed a powerful midfield partnership with Belgian international Mousa Dembele.

But injuries and a lack of form have restricted his appearances since then. He did play a crucial part in Tottenham's path to the Champions League final this year.

