Nigeria: Man Arrested With 1,072KG of Hemp Weeks After Serving Jail Term

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has arrested one suspect with 1,072 kg of substances suspected to be marijuana in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The NDLEA's Commander in the state, Sylvia Egwunwoke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Saturday.

Mr Egwunwoke said the 56-year-old suspect is from Bangi village in Mariga Local Government Area.

He disclosed that the suspect, who had just finished his jail term on October 8 for a similar offence, was arrested following an intelligence report that the suspect was transporting the prohibited weed to Sokoto state.

"(The suspect) was arrested by the command last year along Kontagora with 64kg of Indian Hemp and was convicted by a court and served one year jail term.

"The command will, however, not relent in curbing the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large," she said.

She appealed to members of the public to always report any suspicious activity of drug peddlers to relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.

"We have since reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilize residents to give relevant information on those in the illegal business in their midst," she said.

