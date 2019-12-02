Nigeria: Iheanacho Seals Comeback Win for Leicester As Villa Hold Man United

1 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Kelechi Iheancho scored his first league goal in 25 games on Sunday and it proved crucial as Leicester City came from behind to register a 2-1 win over Everton at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho's dramatic late winner has taken the Foxes three points clear into the second place while Marco Silva was left contemplating his future with Everton who are now just one place above the relegation zone.

Brazilian forward Richarlison had given Everton the lead midway through the first half.

However, Vardy off an assist from Iheanacho made it 10 in his last eight league appearances, scoring in his sixth straight game, when he arrived at the back post to tap in from close range.

It looked as though the Foxes had blown the chance to go three points clear of Manchester City after they drew with Newcastle on Saturday, but Iheanacho kept his head in stoppage time to slide the ball past Jordan Pickford before VAR confirmed that the assistant's offside flag was incorrect.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Tyrone Mings' first Premier League goal earned Aston Villa a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Jack Grealish gave Villa a shock lead in the 11th minute before Marcus Rashford restored parity for the host just before half time

Man Utd raced into the lead after the break with Victor Lindelof heading past Heaton at the back post.

But their lead only lasted two minutes as Mings beat the offside trap to volley past David De Gea from six yards out.

The result means Man United move up to ninth with 18 points from 14 matches. Villa are 15th, three points below the Red Devils.

In the other Sunday games, Arsenal and Norwich ended their tie in a 2-2 draw. Wolverhampton and Sheffield United also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

