Nigeria: Gombe Govt Expresses Delight Over Drop in HIV Prevalence

1 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

As the world marks World Aids Day, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed happiness over the drop in HIV prevalence in the state from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

Mr Yahaya made this known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Misilli, on Sunday, as part of the governor's goodwill message to commemorate the day in Gombe.

"Today, we celebrate the drop in HIV prevalence in Gombe State, from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

"This great achievement is a result of our collective hard work and commitment.

"Let me appreciate the contributions of our state government's HIV/AIDS Coordinating organ, GomSACA (Gombe State Agency for the Control of Aids), for its effort in the fight against the scourge," he said.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders in the fight against the disease, especially donors and implementing partners.

He said others who deserved commendation included civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and the media among others.

Mr Yahaya said his administration remained committed to the optimal control of HIV and achieving the target of ending the epidemic by 2030.

He, however, urged all stakeholders to remain focused as the country approached the finish line of this important race against HIV and AIDS.

The governor urged all stakeholders not relent as the fight against HIV and AIDS will not be over until Gombe State records zero prevalence.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.