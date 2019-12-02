South Africa: SABC No Longer Seeing the Need - 'Isidingo' Axed After 21 Years

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The SABC has given local soap Isidingo the boot, after 21 years on-air.

Rumours started swirling after Sunday World first reported that the show had been axed.

In July Isidingo celebrated its 21st birthday with special episodes marking the soapies milestone anniversary.

On Friday the SABC confirmed reports saying the final episode will air on Thursday 12 March 2020.

"The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which includes poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment.

"The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing and to ensure that the channel's content is competitive and commercially viable." said Mr David Makubyane, SABC Acting Group Executive: Television.

Originally produced by Endemol Shine Africa, Isidingo was once labelled "cutting-edge" for its groundbreaking storylines - including HIV-positive and gay characters.

The series premiered on SABC 3 in July 1998 and is broadcast on SABC 3 from Monday to Friday at 19:00.

