Tanzania in Fresh Crackdown On Freedom of the Media

30 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)

The Tanzanian government last week threatened legal action against journalists using foreign sources in their reports.

In a series of tweets, chief government spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbas accused reporters of spreading "foreign propaganda" and "fake news" by quoting international organisations and foreign representatives.

"Some news outlets in the country have been approached, used and act as agents in spreading fake news, rumours and propaganda against our country from international organisations and representatives of foreign countries" reads one of the tweets.

Mr Abbas accused journalists of neglecting the principles of their profession by failing to fact-check.

"The government has made enough explanation, given enough warnings and enough pardons. Now we will take stern legal measures," he added.

The onslaught on media freedom came hours after the British and American embassies in Tanzania issued statements questioning the legitimacy of the country's civic elections, which were held across the country last Sunday.

The embassies said the government's refusal to accredit observers before the polls and elimination of opposition candidates during the election process were cause for concern.

"We are deeply concerned about the handling of the civic elections," wrote British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke.

"The lack of accreditation for credible domestic observation, co-ordinated disqualification of opposition candidates, and their decision to boycott have all denied Tanzanians the opportunity to decide their local leaders in a free, fair and transparent manner."

In its statement, the United States added that these irregularities eroded faith in the outcome, in which the long-ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi won over 99.9 per cent of hundreds of thousands of seats contested.

Opposition boycott of Sunday's vote for local leaders and councils, meant that CCM ran almost entirely unopposed in Dar es Salaam as just two out of 576 polling stations fielded opposition candidates.

The boycott was called by chairman of the leading opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe, who dismissed the elections as unworthy of the name and claimed that harassment and exclusion of party members made a fair vote impossible.

"Our party believes it is wiser not to support such electoral cheating. To continue to participate in elections of this kind is to legitimise illegality," said Mr Mbowe.

While congratulating winners on tour this week in Nzega, Tabora, President John Pombe Magufuli argued that the boycott and crushing defeat of the opposition were valid.

"Even withdrawing is democracy, because if you think you are not strong enough, would you compete against a stronger opponent?" asked President Magufuli.

This is not the first time that foreign missions have criticised Tanzania for the way it has handled an election.

In 2015, several missions all spoke out with concerns over the manner in which semi-autonomous Zanzibar's presidential election was handled.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.