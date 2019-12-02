Tanzania, Suriname Back Kenya in Bid for UN Seat

30 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Fred Oluoch

Tanzania and Suriname have pledged their support for Kenya's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council during the election scheduled for June next year.

The assurances were delivered to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi by Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi and the President of Suriname Desire Delano Bouterse.

Mr Kabudi who paid President Kenyatta a courtesy visit as a special envoy of President John Pombe Magufuli, said Tanzania has full confidence in the ability of Kenya to represent the African continent in the Security Council.

"We have confidence in Kenya, that you will champion the African voice and will strongly advocate the continent's position in the UN body," said Mr Kabudi.

On the maritime border dispute with Somalia, the special envoy said Tanzania supports Kenya's stand on the need to pursue the option of an out of court settlement.

President Bouterse, who is in the country on a private visit, also assured President Kenyatta of his country's support for Kenya's UNSC bid.

Presidents Kenyatta and Bouterse identified environmental conservation, blue economy and the Big 4 Agenda priority sectors of health, manufacturing, food security and housing as areas of mutual interest between Kenya and the South American nation.

"Mr President, I am glad our foreign affairs have initiated conversations that I believe will go a long way in strengthening our relations in these sectors," the Suriname President said.

President Kenyatta welcomed the Suriname leader to the country and urged him to fully explore Kenya's hospitality saying the visit was a vote of confidence for Kenya as a top tourist destination in the world.

"Our position and belief is that this seat is not for Kenya but for all of us who share the same vision. That we may present a united voice and make a difference," he said.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of the upcoming African Caribbean Pacific conference to be held in Nairobi early next month, saying it will help deepen relations between the Caribbean and the African continent.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
Kenya
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.