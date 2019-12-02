Kenya: Akothee Collapses On Stage While Performing At Luo Festival

2 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Singer Akothee is reported to have collapsed while performing at the Luo Festival that was held in Kisumu on the 30th of November 2019.

In video making rounds on social media, the singer is seen engaging the audience as she vigorously danced in the company of her dancers singing to her latest jam Rollam before falling backward on the stage.

Some of her front dancers were caught unaware and looked very surprised when they looked behind and found Akothee on the ground.

Sources close to the outspoken musician say she was just fatigued.

The mother of five was a week ago admitted at a hospital in Karen and through her Instagram page she came out to assure her fans she was in a stable state.

"This life, you can only occupy one bed at a time, bloggers don't scare my family and fans, I am not dead! My system just shut down, I will be back," she posted on her Instagram page last week while admitted at the hospital.

In 2018 Akothee cancelled her performances at One Africa Music Festival in New York due to what her manager said was "energy burning out".

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

