South Africa: Blitzboks Ready for Dubai, but All Eyes On Tokyo 2020

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Blitzboks are straining to get back on the field as the biggest season in every four-year cycle in Sevens rugby comes into focus with the first leg of the World Series starting in Dubai on Friday.

The World Sevens Series, though, is not the main prize in 2020. The target all the best teams are eying is winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics next August. It will be the second staging of Sevens at the Olympics following its successful inaugural competition in Rio in 2016.

On that occasion, Fiji won gold, and their country's first Olympic medal, while South Africa had to settle for bronze after losing to Great Britain in the semi-finals.

It was an outcome that still hurts all the players who were in Rio and something they desperately want to rectify in Tokyo.

But Tokyo, a city that already has positive rugby connotations for South Africa following the Springboks' emotional and historic victory at Rugby World Cup 2019, is a long way off.

The path to achieving Olympic glory is the main target this season. Reaching it requires the Blitzboks systematically working towards Tokyo by meeting their own objectives throughout the World Series....

