Kenya: Maseno University Closed Indefinitely

Maseno University has been closed indefinitely after students rioted over alleged rape cases in and off campus.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Vice-Chancellor Prof Julius Nyabundi said: "Following unrest by students over alleged rape cases reported to have occurred in and off campus students' residences, and failure by the students to engage university management on structured discussions on the same; Senate has resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice.".

The students were ordered to vacate the university by 7.30pm Sunday.

Nyanza Regional Police Boss Dr Vincent Makokha told Nation the wrangles between the new and old student leadership had sparked off student unrest.

"The riots could have been managed, a section of the students were not prepared for the ongoing exams that could have caused more unrest," said Dr Makokha.

"We are discussed with the university administration to close it indefinitely, right now are ensuring that the student get out of the university without destroying public property," he added.