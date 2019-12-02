South Africa: Confronting Her Son's Suspected Killer Brings Mother Peace

'He was the centre of my life -- he used to always sit on my lap. I miss him so much.' Shanaaz Theunissen smiles through the tears, even though her heart is breaking. 'He was always "My Naasief".' Theunissen pauses. 'You know, he would have been 21 years old.'

Theunissen's Naasief, 18, became another statistic on 30 October 2016 in the senseless and bloody Cape Flats gang war when a gangster shot him after Naasief had bought milk at a local shop.

"He didn't have a chance. He was part of a gang initiation where a new member has to shoot an innocent person to show his allegiance to the gang. He was approaching a corner when this man approached him and opened fire. Naasief didn't stand a chance, he died with his hands in the air while asking -- 'Why are you shooting me, I am not a gangster. They shot him in his side, in his shoulder and twice in the head."

Naasief was left sprawled under a blanket on the pavement in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain when Theunissen got to the scene. "I lifted the blanket and saw a smile on his face. It was like someone sleeping,...