Kenyans Want to Know Why They Can't Vote Kipchoge in BBC Sports Award

Photo: Kevin Odit/Nation Media Group
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, right, is awarded the Presidential Honour of Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on October 20, 2019.
1 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyans on social media have condemned BBC Sports for denying the African Region voting right in this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

On Friday, Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who is among the six nominees for the award.

Kipchoge had asked Kenyans to vote for him.

"Honoured to be nominated amongst these great athletes, all in their respective sports. To vote please visit: http://bbc.com/sport/sports-personality," he posted on his Twitter account.

However, it has emerged that the link doesn't work in Kenya and other African countries.

"This vote is not available in your location," the message on the BBC Sport website reads.

Kenyans are now questioning the move by BBC Sport to 'block' Kenya from voting.

There is this issue here 👇 Are people in Kenya not allowed to vote? @BBCAfrica @BBCWorld @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/pORiEF24Uh --- Guru wa RuNda (@GuruwaRuNda) 29 November 2019

Denied to vote you... I wish you the best pic.twitter.com/mPM49sk0Zf --- SUE WA KURIA KOMÛ.🇰🇪 (@SuewaKuria) 30 November 2019

The voting site says that voting is not available in Kenya. @bbcsportsworld what's up? pic.twitter.com/aWAzsLuh74 --- Bironga O'Makori🇰🇪 (@chadbironga) 29 November 2019

@BBCSport Why? We want to vote pic.twitter.com/y6Pq8PyzAX -- Michael Njung'e (@NjungeMichael) 29 November 2019

@BBCSport So Kenyans can not vote for @EliudKipchoge 🤔😬 pic.twitter.com/FaR7C6flQ1 -- Ed (@Ed_Winston) 29 November 2019

